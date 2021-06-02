-$0.36 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 122,466 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,953,000.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.82.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.