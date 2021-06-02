$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.