$0.66 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.65. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,322. The stock has a market cap of $964.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

