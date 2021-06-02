$0.68 EPS Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,946.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,537 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.