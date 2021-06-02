$0.85 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 254,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,584. GMS has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

