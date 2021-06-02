$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $982.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Equifax stock opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

