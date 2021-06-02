$1.89 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,381 shares of company stock worth $28,479,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,119. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $490.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.