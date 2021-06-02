$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the lowest is $103.18 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,753. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

