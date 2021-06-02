1,156,663 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,156,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,751,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

