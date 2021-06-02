$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $123.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

