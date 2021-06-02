12,980 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

