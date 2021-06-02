$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $135.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Switch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

