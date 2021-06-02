$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $65.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SQNS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $188.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

