150,000 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.