$155.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $155.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,622. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.