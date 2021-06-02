17,595 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.56. 86,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,792. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

