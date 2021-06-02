1,985,472 Shares in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Purchased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,985,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Regulus Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.65% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

