$2.25 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.56. 101,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.73. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

