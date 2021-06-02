$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post $22.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 982,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

