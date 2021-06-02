$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $24.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 6,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,211. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.