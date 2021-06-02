$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $24.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 6,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,211. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

