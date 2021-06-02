$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $242.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.98 million to $252.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $955.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. 301,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,120. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

