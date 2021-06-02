24SevenOffice Group (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Shares Down 34.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)’s stock price dropped 34.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 67,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 26,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06.

About 24SevenOffice Group (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

