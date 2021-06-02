$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

