$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

