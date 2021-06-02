$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $799.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.