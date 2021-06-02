$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $799.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.