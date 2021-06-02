36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.
NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78.
36Kr Company Profile
