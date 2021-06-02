36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.