3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,502 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 636,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 785.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,597 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 254,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.