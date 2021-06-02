3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Buys 12 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.56. The company has a market cap of £12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on III shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

