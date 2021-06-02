$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

