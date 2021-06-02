4,481 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $277,239.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,883 shares of company stock worth $2,109,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

