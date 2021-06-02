46,133 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. InMode accounts for about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.14% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.85.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
