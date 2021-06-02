46,133 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. InMode accounts for about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.14% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

