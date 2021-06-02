4,874 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.