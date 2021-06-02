491 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20.

