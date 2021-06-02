$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 2,326,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

