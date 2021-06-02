$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report sales of $61.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.81 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HSTM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 119,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,685. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

