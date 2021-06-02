$690.77 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $690.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.92. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

