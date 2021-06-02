Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.21 (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASLI opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.98. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a twelve month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

In other news, insider Diane Wilde acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

