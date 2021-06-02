Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $15.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

ACEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 4,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,736. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,713 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

