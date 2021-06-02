Accel Wealth Management Buys 107 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $219,311,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $623.90 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.69 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.81. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 623.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

