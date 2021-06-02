Accel Wealth Management Has $89,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 58.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 429.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

