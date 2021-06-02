Accel Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.84.

UAL opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

