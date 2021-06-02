Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

