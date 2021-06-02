Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,439,368 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £29.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gerald Leahy bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.