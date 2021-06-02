Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 214,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.