Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 653,165 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.22. 19,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

