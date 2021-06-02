Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.69

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 88655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market cap of C$794.37 million and a P/E ratio of -44.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

