Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.02 million and a PE ratio of -119.78. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

