Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

