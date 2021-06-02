Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.